Prosecutor works to serve

Brian Stover graduated high school in Roswell. He comes from a large family where he’s the third eldest of seven children. He met his wife, Stephanie, in college. They both graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. They have five children.

Stover and his family moved to Clovis in 2006. He enjoys football and soccer. He previously ran a local soccer program but now continues to coach.

Stover said it should be an obligation for one to be involved in the community. He regularly attends Sandia Baptist Church in Clovis and said God is at the forefront of his life. He is a bass player in the Clovis Community Band and is currently gearing up for the new season.

Professionally, Stover is the Ninth Judicial District ADA (Assistant District Attorney). He is a 12-time winner of prosecutor of the year awards. He will be completing his 18th year as a prosecutor in the state of New Mexico in October.

What do you like about your job?

When I went to law school I didn’t want to be a prosecutor. I wanted to make money and DA’s don’t make a lot of money. But when I started I fell in love with it because my thought was, if I’m going to make it right then I’m making a positive impact for my community.

What don’t you like about being a prosecutor?

I don’t like dealing with any falsehood. Whether they’re defendants or victims; when they’re false, that’s the worst.

When you were a kid, what did you think you’d be doing as an adult?

When I was a kid, I really thought that I would be an anthropologist studying dinosaur bones. I’m fascinated with them. My best friend’s father was a geologist and we’d look at rocks and sometimes would see fossils and I just enjoyed it.

What’s your idea of a perfect day?

When the Arizona Cardinals win the super bowl this year, that will be a perfect day. But really, it’s a relaxing day with my wife. We love to go for drives. We’ll sing songs and go some place nice.

Tell us how you met your spouse?

She and I met at Eastern. We both graduated there. We broke up and then years later she wrote me a letter and we reconnected. Eleven years ago we got married. I’m really in love with her. She’s awesome.

What’s so great about your favorite sport?

My favorite sport in the world is soccer. It’s the ultimate thinking sport. There’s no one assignment in this game so you’ve got to be thinking, moving and reacting all the time and its exciting. If I wasn’t so fat I’d still be playing. The last time I played was in law school.

If you could master one instrument, what would it be?

I would love to play the piano. I love the music. We tried to get our kids to play do but they haven’t enjoyed it as much as I do.

Where is your favorite place you’ve traveled?

Ventura, California, because it’s right on the coast and its beautiful high hills over the bay. You can go and watch the fog roll in. It’s a beautiful sight to see.

What place would you like to travel to and why?

I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland. I have some friends who have been there. They’ve brought back pictures and it’s just gorgeous.

What do you envision your life being like in 10 years?

If everything goes according to plan, all of my children will have graduated college; I will have retired from state and will get a small RV with my wife, travel and try to become a novelist. My wife is an English major so I’ll write and she’ll edit.

— Compiled by correspondent D’Nieka Hartsfield