PREP FOOTBALL: Mustangs post win at Olton

Staff report

OLTON — Marco Sanchez ran for 188 yards and two tourndowns and Bovina held off Olton 37-31 on Friday night.

Sanchez gave the Mustangs (3-0) the lead for good at 7-3 with a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter, then added a 5-yard TD run late in the half to push the margin to 21-12.

Quarterback David Lara completed 21-of-35 passes for 286 yards, finishing with one TD passing and one rushing. The Mustangs piled up margins of 532-298 in total yardage and 24-12 in first downs against Olton (1-3).

Both teams committed four turnovers and combined for 25 penalties for 240 yards in the game.

Farwell 14, Sundown 7 — at Sundown, the Steers stayed unbeaten as they made a couple of first-half TDs stand up against the Roughnecks.

Junior running back Miguel Vasquez rushed for 119 yards and put Farwell (4-0) on the board early in the game with a 2-yard touchdown run. The second TD, coming early in the second quarter, was the result of a blocked put that the Steers recovered in the end zone.

Meantime, Farwell’s defense limited the Roughnecks (1-3) to just one first down and 47 total yards. Sundown’s only score came in the final quarter.

Childress 45, Muleshoe 28 — At Childress, the Bobcats blanked the Mules in the second half to wrest the victory.

Muleshoe (2-2) led 28-24 at halftime, but didn’t score again despite finishing with 472 total yards, including 346 through the air.

Senior quarterback Luke Darter threw a pair of TD passes for the Bobcats (2-2), while senior running backs Darrell Richmond and Bo Lott each had one score rushing and one receiving. Senior Alfonso Salinas added 83 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.