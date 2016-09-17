Police blotter — Sept. 18

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:
Thursday
• 12:27 a.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 300 block of Connelly Street.
• 7:37 a.m.: Following too close, Main and Prairieview streets.
• 8:37 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 400 block of North Prince Street.
• 9:33 a.m.: Criminal damage, Llano Estacado Boulevard and Prince Street.
• 10:18 a.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 1500 block of East Mabry Drive.
• 11:38 a.m.: Theft of identity, 300 block of North Lea Street.
• 4:08 p.m.: Following too close, 14th and Axtell streets.
• 5:10 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 2900 block of Wallace Street.
• 5:25 p.m.: Concealing identity, 300 block of Hinkle Street.
• 5:26 p.m.: Fraud (less than $100), 2000 block of North Prince Street.
• 5:49 p.m.: Contempt of court, 800 block of Mitchell Street.
• 9:30 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 2200 block of North Prince Street.
• 9:31 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 1200 block of Dartmouth Street.
• 10:59 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), Seventh and Cameo streets.
Jail log
The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Thursday:
• Erik Turnbough, 44, fraud ($100 or less), forgery (make or alter).
• Reynaldo E. Enriquez, 53, possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing identity.
• Damion Martinez, 33, shoplifting (over $100), unlawful use or theft of an ATM or debit card.
• Jose Escobar-Salana, 44, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.08 or above).
• Raul Calvillo-Sanchez, 30, residential burglary, failure to appear on a felony charge.
• Sandra Cecilia Valdez, 34, failure to appear on a felony charge, failure to pay fines.
• Tricia Lesly, 35, driving on suspended or revoked license, no insurance.
• Lawrence Kolek, 34, battery against a household member, probation violation.
• Sabrina Martinez, 35, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), danger drug, conditions for sale.
• Jimmy Williams, 56, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Michael Jordan, 30, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug).
• Damon Smith, 39, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, child abuse- negligently cause (no death or great bodily harm).
• Angelique Williams, 24, shoplifting ($250 or less).
The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Thursday:
• Josette Chavez, 25.
• Billie Davis, 51.
• Erik Turnbough, 44.
• Reynaldo E. Enriquez, 53.
• Jose Escobar-Salana, 44.
• Raul Calvillo-Sanchez, 30.
• Jimmy Williams, 56.
— Compiled by CNJ staff