Police blotter — Sept. 18

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Thursday

• 12:27 a.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 300 block of Connelly Street.

• 7:37 a.m.: Following too close, Main and Prairieview streets.

• 8:37 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 400 block of North Prince Street.

• 9:33 a.m.: Criminal damage, Llano Estacado Boulevard and Prince Street.

• 10:18 a.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 1500 block of East Mabry Drive.

• 11:38 a.m.: Theft of identity, 300 block of North Lea Street.

• 4:08 p.m.: Following too close, 14th and Axtell streets.

• 5:10 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 2900 block of Wallace Street.

• 5:25 p.m.: Concealing identity, 300 block of Hinkle Street.

• 5:26 p.m.: Fraud (less than $100), 2000 block of North Prince Street.

• 5:49 p.m.: Contempt of court, 800 block of Mitchell Street.

• 9:30 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 2200 block of North Prince Street.

• 9:31 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 1200 block of Dartmouth Street.

• 10:59 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), Seventh and Cameo streets.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Thursday:

• Erik Turnbough, 44, fraud ($100 or less), forgery (make or alter).

• Reynaldo E. Enriquez, 53, possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing identity.

• Damion Martinez, 33, shoplifting (over $100), unlawful use or theft of an ATM or debit card.

• Jose Escobar-Salana, 44, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.08 or above).

• Raul Calvillo-Sanchez, 30, residential burglary, failure to appear on a felony charge.

• Sandra Cecilia Valdez, 34, failure to appear on a felony charge, failure to pay fines.

• Tricia Lesly, 35, driving on suspended or revoked license, no insurance.

• Lawrence Kolek, 34, battery against a household member, probation violation.

• Sabrina Martinez, 35, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), danger drug, conditions for sale.

• Jimmy Williams, 56, driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Michael Jordan, 30, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug).

• Damon Smith, 39, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, child abuse- negligently cause (no death or great bodily harm).

• Angelique Williams, 24, shoplifting ($250 or less).

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Thursday:

• Josette Chavez, 25.

• Billie Davis, 51.

• Erik Turnbough, 44.

• Reynaldo E. Enriquez, 53.

• Jose Escobar-Salana, 44.

• Raul Calvillo-Sanchez, 30.

• Jimmy Williams, 56.

— Compiled by CNJ staff