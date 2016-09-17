Pages past — Sept. 18

On this date …

1961: An editorial published in the Clovis News-Journal told readers, “(W)e favor the abolition of taxation.

“Our view is that the things government does, if they are valuable and of merit, will still be done by popular acclaim and therefore that they will be paid for even without taxation.”

The headline on the editorial: Taxation is always immoral.

1946: Almost every Portales business had plans to close its doors for a city-wide cleanup planned the following Thursday.

“Only postage stamps will be for sale,” area media reported.

The Portales City Council was encouraging everyone volunteer to help clean up the town and had drawn up an ordinance that would increase garbage collection fees and require health inspections of cow lots, chicken pens and open toilets.

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens. For more regional history, check out his weblog at:

www.highplainsyesterdays.com