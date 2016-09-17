Opinion: New Mexico makes a great Texas

By Bill Durham

Guest columnist

I knew I had to see “Hell or High Water” when I received an urgent text from an Austin, Texas, pal.

“It is so good,” she wrote, “and part of it is filmed in Coleman!”

First, you have to know what Coleman, Texas, means to me.

Anybody who participated in the Muleshoe speech and drama program under the legendary Kerry Moore knows of his penchant for making up names of small-town athletic teams and swearing they are true.

As we rolled through Coleman on the way to a contest in the 1970’s, he announced, “Here we are, folks — the home of the Coleman Lanterns!”

Such fond memories.

Anyway, if the movie were filmed in Coleman, it had to be authentically West Texas, right?

Except a New Mexico friend told me “Hell or High Water” had been filmed in her fair state.

And so I looked online and saw the plain truth — not a frame of it was filmed in Texas. The Land of Enchantment — mostly Clovis, Portales and Tucumcari — pulled the wool over our eyes and did a perfect job pretending to be the Lone Star State.

As I watched the camera mosey over the landscape, I could have sworn I was looking at the Caprock, Snyder, and yes, Coleman — home of the famed Lanterns.

My Austin friend was right about one thing. The film is a winner. I knew that as soon as I noticed Dale Dickey’s name in the credits.

A decade ago, I appeared on-stage with Dale in “Southern Baptist Sissies” and found her to be a brilliant, giving actor. She is no stranger to the canon of New Mexico screen fame, having played the crack addict in “Breaking Bad,” who crushed her husband’s head with an ATM. Dale opens the film with a dose of wry humor when she berates a pair of hapless bank robbers.

She is not the only one who provides authentic flavor.

Buck Taylor, former “Gunsmoke” cast member, plays a curmudgeonly cowboy, who carries a piece everywhere and is not shy about using it.

Katy Mixon makes a strong impression as a small-town waitress who is somewhat reticent to give up a fat tip that had obviously spent the previous several days in a bank drawer.

The choicest piece of casting, however, is Texas native Margaret Bowman as a snappish waitress I swear served me late at night in Muleshoe’s Corral restaurant about 40 years ago (she was old then, too).

Ben Foster, who was so memorable in the 2007 remake of “3:10 to Yuma,” is perfect as the kind of ol’ boy most West Texans have met — a lot of fun to know but kind of scary to ride shotgun with.

Chris Pine is just as authentic as the younger brother, who can hang on during all the twists and turns as well as dispense a crude kind of West Texas justice.

But what of Jeff Bridges, the big dog in this cast? His performance also feels authentic, if perhaps more than a bit reminiscent of his 2010 turn as Rooster Cogburn in the remake of “True Grit.” His accent at times sounds so filled with snuff you might occasionally want to use the “reverse” button when you watch the film at home. He comes off as more Kris Kristofferson than the fresh-faced Texas boy he played in “The Last Picture Show,” but in his final showdown with one of the robbers, he is absolutely believable as the near-retirement Texas Ranger he plays.

When I watched the film in a theater in North Hollywood, California, for two hours, I was back in the gorgeous, scary, comforting, arid South Plains of Texas where I grew up.

That’s the magic of film, even more since it was really New Mexico.

Bill Durham is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer and drama coach, who grew up in Muleshoe. He is the author of the crime novel “Amarillo” and can be reached at horsebackwriter@aol.com