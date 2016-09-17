On the shelves — Sept. 18

The following books are available for checkout at:

Clovis-Carver Public Library

Hand Built Outdoor Furniture by Katie Jackson shows you how to create gorgeous contemporary furniture for your outdoor space. Whether you only have a couple of hours or an entire weekend, these projects are better than anything you can buy, and require only minimal investment, standard tools, and readily available materials.

No Dream is Too High by Buzz Aldrin speaks from the heart to those who remember his historic walk on the moon and to the younger generations who respect him as an American hero. Using personal anecdotes told with humor and sincerity, Buzz shares 13 rules to live by. Whether you’re entering the workforce, embarking on a new career, or entering a new phase of life, these are compelling words of inspiration from one of the most celebrated men of our time.

Soul Survivors by Kirsten Holmstedt chronicles the accounts of women soldiers and veterans, sharing the ups-and-downs stories of more than a dozen female veterans from all branches of the military, from Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan who struggle with the after effects of military service.

Robert B. Parker’s Slow Burn by Ace Atkins grips the reader when a fire at a boarded-up Catholic church rages hot and fast, killing three Boston firefighters trapped in the inferno. A year later most believe it was a simple accident, but Jack McGee, who lost his best friend in the blaze, suspects arson and calls in private investigator Spenser. As fires in abandoned buildings continue, Spenser’s questions lead to Boston’s underworld, bringing him toe-to toe with a dangerous new enemy.

Wilde Lake by Laura Lippman weaves a modern twist on “To Kill a Mockingbird” involving an African-American man accused of rape by a humiliated girl, a vengeful father, a courageous attorney, and a worshipful daughter. Think you know this story? Think again.

The Man Who Saved Henry Morgan by Robert Hough. The year is 1664, and Benny Wand, a young thief and hustler is deported to Jamaica, where he forms an unlikely friendship with Captain Henry Morgan. Yet as Morgan’s continued raids on Spanish strongholds transform them into bitter enemies, the two are led into a strategic battle of wits, forcing Wand to help Morgan in the most savage and unexpected way.

Stepping to a New Day by Beverly Jenkins. In Henry Adams, Kansas, Genevieve Gibbs is ecstatic to be on her own for the first time, even if certain people preferred the doormat version of Ms. Gibbs. Finding someone who appreciates the new her has only just hit Gen’s to-do list when T.C. Barbour appears in her life, but the return of her ex may ruin everything.

Portales News-Tribune

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne

When Albus Severus Potter starts school at Hogwarts, his ultimate fear is that he will sorted into Slytherine-and when he is, he believes that he will never be able to live up to the fame that come with being Harry Potter’s son. Three years later, Albus’s talents as a wizard have much to be desired, he resents his father’s identity, and he only has one friend, Scorpius Malfoy, the only son of Harry’s former school nemesis, Draco. Meanwhile, Harry is struggling to in his role as both the Head of Magical Reinforcement for the Ministry of Magic and as a father to Albus, who he can’t seem to understand, and is plagued with pain in his scar and terrible nightmares about his past. When Albus convinces Scorpius to help his rectify one of Harry’s many “mistakes” as the boy who lived through the use of an illegal time turner, he sets in motion a series of catastrophic changes that ripple through reality itself to change time, his family, and the outcome of the wizarding world.

Fates and Traitors by Jennifer Chiaverini

In Jennifer Chiaverini’s latest historical novel, she turns her attention to one of the most infamous individuals in American history, President Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth. The son of a British stage actor named Junius Brutus Booth and a Covent Garden flower girl named Mary Ann, John is brought into the light after years of speculation and mystery, with Chiaverini focusing on the four different women in his life. First there is Mary Ann, who kept Junius from self-destruction and loved John, her favorite child, as best as she could; then there is Asia, John’s adoring sister who wanted him to become a great actor like their father; Lucy Lambert Hale, a senator’s daughter whose infatuation with John blinded her to his darker nature; and Mary Surratt, who was in on the plot to kill the president and who worries for her son, who helped John to commit the tragedy that devastated the entire nation. After John killed Lincoln, all four of these women suffer in different ways, tainted by their association with the most hated man in America.

The Undoing of Saint Silvanus by Beth Moore

Jillian Slater hasn’t seen her father or her grandmother for nearly twenty years, so when she is notified that her father drunk himself to death, she at first isn’t interested in going back home to New Orleans for the burial, until Adella Atwater, the manager for her grandmother’s apartment house, Saint Silvanus, informs Jillian that all of her expenses will be paid if she comes. Upon arriving at Saint Silvanus, Jillian is shocked to find that not only did her grandmother not expect her at all, but that Adella failed to mention that the house bears a dark and painful past and that the renters are a strange assortment of saints and sinners. As Jillian starts to investigate the details of her father’s death, and several bizarre messages and objects begin to appear on the house’s front steps, she begins to fear that her family-or Saint Silvanus itself-is cursed, and she hopes that escape will be possible once she learns the truth.

— Summaries by library staff