NiekaStyle: Look to runways for fresh style

Marc Jacobs spring 2017 collection showcased 52 ready-to-wear eccentric and colorful pieces Friday afternoon. For less visionary people, the looks may have been too much for the eye at first, but the collection is made up of so many patterns and textures of eclectic pieces that are perfect for mixing and matching and can be introduced to your own original style.

Taking a look inside the collection for the spring/summer 2017 will give you a heads up on updating your closet or revamping what’s already there. It’s always fun to take a look at what’s on the runway.

The best part is that these styles are made available to the public as they’re shown and not six months later, which has made very positive mark in the fashion design world. You can check out vogue.com for a preview of the Marc Jacobs collection.

There are a few pieces that I think will make a mark for seasons to come. First up is the suede trench coat. This coat made an impressionable comeback at this show. Those of you who have this vintage look put back, it’s time to bring it back out.

Victorian and vintage styles made the biggest impression at the show. To accent these period pieces were super 8-inch platform shoes and over-the-knee knitted socks.

I have always been a fan of knee-high socks to cozy up an outfit. Long socks can be a great accessory and are such original because they aren’t just for one look or boots. They can be worn so many different ways and look great with a Mary Jane type of platform show.

Other looks at the show were shiny metallic hot pants and leggings, thigh-high rainbow socks, oversize hoodies with stripes and patches and sheer baby-doll dresses.

