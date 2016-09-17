Lions overwhelm ENMU

By David Norton

Sports editor

dnorton@pntonline.com

PORTALES — The Eastern New Mexico football team ran up against the Lone Star Conference’s best on Saturday afternoon and when all was said and done, No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce walked off the field with a 49-10 drumming of the Greyhounds.

Physically outmatched at nearly every position, the Greyhounds (1-2, 1-1 LSC) struggled defensively to stop the Lions’ passing attack, giving up 378 yards and five scores through the air. A positive take away defensively for Eastern was its ability to limit the Lions’ ground game, holding Commerce to only 101 rushing yards and two scores.

“They came out and played that first half and got after us,” Lynn said of the 35-0 halftime deficit. “We didn’t have an answer … in all phases they got after us. We have to make some changes and we have to get better in that area. That’s secondary, defensive line, line backers, overall pass defense we have to get better at it.”

Eastern’s triple option did show some signs of life, recording 227 yards and the team’s lone score. Kamal Cass, the conferences leading rusher, was held to 62 yards. Tayshaun Gary had 53 yards on nine carries while Eastern’s only touchdown came off a 28-yard scramble up the field by freshman Paul Terry.

“You have to execute every play consistently, because when you don’t its going to show up against them,” ENMU offensive coordinator Kelly Lee said of the Lions (3-0, 1-0). “In our offense, things like that are big because it gets us off track. A couple of drives we would be making progress, picking up first downs, then not execute and it would really set us back and get us off track.”

Freshman Wyatt Strand got his second start at quarterback for the Hounds, but after a tough first half with very little positive yardage and a pick, Eastern put Adam Lucero under center. Lucero had trouble as well, going 6-for-9 through the air for 63 yards with two interceptions.

“They both prepared really well, and they are both still competing,” Lee said. “Things were moving a little fast for Wyatt, so we put Adam in and things were going well for awhile there.”

We really need one of those guys to step up and seize that job and it really hasn’t happened yet.”

The Greyhounds are on the road Saturday against Angelo State, and return home for the Oct. 1 Wagon Wheel game against West Texas A&M.