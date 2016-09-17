Events calendar — Sept. 18

Today

Linda Jackson in Concert — 7 p.m.

Central Baptist Church, 2501 N. Norris St., Clovis.

Information: 575-762-4727

Monday

Women’s Initiative Network Luncheon — Noon

Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Tuesday

Afterschool S.T.E.A.M — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Books N Babies — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

AARP Driver Safety Class — 8 a.m.

$15 for members. $20 non-members

Information: 575-769-1468

The Jordan World Circus 2016 — 7 p.m.

Curry Country Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Ave., Clovis.

Information: 702-456-2642

Wednesday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Tween Programs — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Thursday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Ribbon Cutting — 10:30

Xcel Energy Service Center, 401 S. Norris St., Clovis.

Friday

United Blood Services: Blood Drive — Noon

Clovis Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-625-9743

Saturday

Entrepreneur Expo — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 575-935-5000

CCC Cultural Arts Series : Mike Super-Magic and Illusion — 7 p.m.

Marshall Auditorium, 100 Commerce Way., Clovis.

Good Samaritan Inc. Block Party 2016 — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Seventh and Wallace streets, Clovis.

Information: 575-219-2670

Los Traficantes Del Norte and La Identidad Nortena — 8 (CDT)

Limited pre-sale tickets: $20. Girls free until 9:30 p.m.

Salon Acapulco Tropical, 201 N. Main St., Hereford.

Information: 806-626-5494

Ongoing

Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

