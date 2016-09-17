Events calendar — Sept. 18

Today
Linda Jackson in Concert — 7 p.m.
Central Baptist Church, 2501 N. Norris St., Clovis.
Information: 575-762-4727
Monday
Women’s Initiative Network Luncheon — Noon
Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.
Tuesday
Afterschool S.T.E.A.M — 4:30 p.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Books N Babies — 10:30 a.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
AARP Driver Safety Class — 8 a.m.
$15 for members. $20 non-members
Information: 575-769-1468
The Jordan World Circus 2016 — 7 p.m.
Curry Country Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Ave., Clovis.
Information: 702-456-2642
Wednesday
Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Tween Programs — 4:30 p.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Thursday
Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Ribbon Cutting — 10:30
Xcel Energy Service Center, 401 S. Norris St., Clovis.
Friday
United Blood Services: Blood Drive — Noon
Clovis Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.
Information: 575-625-9743
Saturday
Entrepreneur Expo — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.
Information: 575-935-5000
CCC Cultural Arts Series : Mike Super-Magic and Illusion — 7 p.m.
Marshall Auditorium, 100 Commerce Way., Clovis.
Good Samaritan Inc. Block Party 2016 — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Seventh and Wallace streets, Clovis.
Information: 575-219-2670
Los Traficantes Del Norte and La Identidad Nortena — 8 (CDT)
Limited pre-sale tickets: $20. Girls free until 9:30 p.m.
Salon Acapulco Tropical, 201 N. Main St., Hereford.
Information: 806-626-5494
Ongoing
Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840
The events calendar is a daily listing of area events. To place an item on the calendar, call the newsroom at 575-763-6991 or e-mail: cmondragon@cnjonline.com