ENMU ROUNDUP: Volleyball, men’s soccer teams fall on road

Staff report

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville rode 10 kills, four total blocks and two aces from junior middle blocker Lexi Wick and nine kills and four blocks from sophomore middle blocker Haley Hutchinson to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 Lone Star Conference volleyball victory over Eastern New Mexico University on Saturday.

Kingsville (10-1, 2-0 LSC) took control after pulling out a competitive first set against the Greyhounds (4-6, 0-1).

ENMU built a 15-12 lead in the first set on a kill by Biel, and still led 20-18 after a kill by Talaitupu before the Javs ran off the final seven points. Kingsville went on to control each of the final two sets.

Junior defensive specialist Krystal Puente had a match-high 17 digs while junior setter Casey Klobedans had 38 assists for Kingsville.

Senior outside hitter Lauren Frye and junior middle hitter Brooklyn Biel added eight kills for the Hounds.

ENMU hosts New Mexico Highlands in a 6 p.m. conference matchup on Tuesday.

Men’s soccer — Patrick Fitzgerald scored the go-ahead goal off a corner kick late in the first half and 17th-ranked Midwestern State went on to a 4-1 Heartland Conference victory over Eastern New Mexico University on Saturday.

ENMU (2-2-1, 1-1-0 Heartland) managed to tie the contest on an own goal in the 22nd minute, but Fitzgerald converted a shot off Gabriel Cavalcante’s corner to make it 2-1.

The Mustangs (4-1-1, 2-0) didn’t put it away until Pierre Bocquet sent in a shot from the left side for his first goal of the season in the 77th minute. They completed the swcoring several minutes later on another own-goal.

The Hounds are back in action on Thursday with a 4 p.m. match against St. Mary’s at San Antonio.