CHS CROSS COUNTRY: Cats place second at Carlsbad

Staff report

CARLSBAD — Facing their stiffest competition of the season, Clovis High’s boys pulled off a second-place finish on Saturday in the Ron Singleton Invitational cross country meet.

Granted, it was a distant second — the Wildcats finished with 78 points to 26 for defending Class 6A state champion Hobbs, which earned four of the top six spots in the meet. Still, it was a good sign for the boys.

“To finish second in that meet, we felt really good about it,” CHS cross country coach Mark Bussen said. “(Texas-based) Andrews and Midland (High) are really good teams, and they’re a little farther along in their seasons.”

The Lady Wildcats, meantime, Claimed fifth place with 137 points, three behind Lovington. Andrews won the meet with 82 points to 93 for Midland High.

Sophomore Jon Fuentes led the CHS boys, finishing seventh in the 5K event in 17 minutes, 5 seconds. Hobbs’ Andrew Vosques was the winner in 16:06.

“It was our toughest meet so far,” Bussen said. “The Texas schools are good, and the course was tough.”

Junior Kelsey McNaughton led the Lady Cats, placing second in 19:55. She and everybody else in the field was left in the dust by Hobbs eighth-grader Mitze Madrid, who ran away from everyone with a time of 19:32.

Bussen said the Lady Cats couldn’t get the rest of their team up in the field to support McNaughton. Senior Silvia Velasquez was their No. 2 runner on Saturday, placing 20th in 21:36.

“The girls are struggling to fill that gap (behind McNaughton),” Bussen said.

The Cats and Lady Cats return to action next Saturday in the Sante Fe High Invitational, scheduled for 9 a.m.