Borden: Discover how to store strawberries for winter

Information on sewing with Kraft-Tex, preserving tomatoes and making a paper purse for treats will be the featured topics on “Creative Living” on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. and on Thursday at noon.

Roxane Cerda will demonstrate how to create various sewing and craft projects using Kraft-Tex, a rugged paper that looks and feels and wears like

leather but sews, cuts and washes like fabric. Cerda is acquisitions editor with C & T Publishing in Concord, California.

Cookbook author and dietitian Carol Fenster will show several ways to preserve tomatoes to prolong their taste and good nutrition. Tomatoes are an important part of a healthy diet, whether it’s a Paleo diet, Mediterranean diet or many other diets. Her company is Savory Palate, Inc. in Centennial, Colorado.

Diane Tunnell is an independent demonstrator with Stampin’ Up!, and she’s going to demonstrate how to make a paper purse that can hold candy treats or other items. This is a very simple project but impresses with its ease in making. Tunnell lives in Clovis.

Information on Florida strawberries, using a Klic-N-Kut die cutter, and transforming baby clothes into a quilt will be the featured topics on “Creative Living” on Tuesday at noon and on Saturday at 2 p.m.

With Florida strawberries, you can enjoy a taste of summer all winter long. Sue Harrell represents the Florida Strawberry Growers Association in Plant City, Florida, and she’ll talk about the growing season of strawberries, as well as selection and storage as she prepares a Strawberry/Banana smoothie for a quick and healthy breakfast.

Sandy McCauley represents Accugraphic Sales, Inc., and they make a machine called a Klic-N-Kut. She will show how to use the machine to engrave on metal and hard acrylic, emboss cardstock and punch cardstock for paper embroidery. She’s from Tempe, Arizona.

Mary Mertens is with Ticche & Bea in Chicago, Illinois, and she will show how to transform your child’s baby clothes into a beautiful keepsake quilt.

Steps to drying tomatoes

You can use grape, cherry or plum tomatoes. Wash and pat dry with paper towels and remove stems and leaves. Cut in thin slices, toss with just enough olive oil to coat (optional), and arrange on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, if desired. Dry at 180°–200° F. in conventional oven or 180° F. in convection oven. Watch carefully to avoid burning. If using a food dehydrator, follow manufacturer’s directions. When dry and shriveled, cool thoroughly on the baking sheet. Then refrigerate in clearly-labeled plastic bags for up to a month or freeze for up to 3 months. Dried tomatoes can be used as is, as a snack or in salads, soups, stews, casseroles, and sauces. They can also be soaked in hot water to reconstitute before use.

“Creative Living” is produced and hosted by Sheryl Borden. The show is carried by more than 118 PBS stations in the United States, Canada, Guam and Puerto Rico and is distributed by Westlink, Albuquerque.