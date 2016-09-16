Special Olympics athletes converge on Clovis

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com



Athletes throughout New Mexico have descended on the Curry County Events Center in Clovis this weekend for the 2016 Special Olympics New Mexico State Equestrian Competition.

“We have riders in from all over the state and this is the final event for the season,” said Competition Director Roxie Burgess, who blissfully noted the endeavor is in its 35th year. “We tell our athletes it’s not about winning, it’s about getting out there, doing your best and having a good time. Winning is the icing on the cake.”

Burgess said she finds the event to be rewarding on many levels.

“This is a lot of hard work,” she said. “But it’s well worth the effort. When you see the growth and development of these athletes with each passing year, it’s a wonderful experience. The relationships the athletes have with the horses are amazing. It’s a joy to see them click. With each step the athlete takes, their self-esteem continually grows. They become more confident and self-assured, which only enhances life skills. We look forward to this event each year and we cherish the opportunity to work with these wonderful athletes.”

Clovis resident Joshua Martin competed in Friday’s Stock Seat Equitation and Working Trails events.

“It was really cool,” he said. “I enjoyed being out there.”

Officials said today’s competition lineup will consist of pole bending, barrel racing and figure-eight stake races.

Chris Page is Director of Sports Competition and Program for Special Olympics New Mexico.

“We might not offer this sport had Roxie (Burgess) not taken it to such a professional level,” he said. “It takes an incredible amount of planning and preparation. The community of Clovis has welcomed us probably better than anywhere else in the state.

“There is so much going on with this event, it’s just staggering how the community supports us and it’s absolutely awesome. I also want to extend a salute to our athletes, who have to put in a lot of practice time while developing a great work ethic along the way.”

Today’s events are scheduled from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.