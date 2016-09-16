Pages past — Sept. 17

On this date …

1966: A Clovis jury found a Tucumcari woman guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband, Quay County Commissioner T. G. Rose.

Rose was killed on Feb. 11, 1966.

Billie James Rose testified that her husband had threatened her after telling her he did not want to live with her anymore.

She shot him with a rifle he had left on the kitchen stove.

Judge C. R. McIntosh of Raton sentenced her to 2 to 10 years in prison.

1956: A Clovis elementary school principal had been named Woman of the Year by the Clovis Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Mildred Kimbrough, principal at Eugene Field Elementary School, was active in the New Mexico Education Association and other educational organizations.

She also was involved in multiple civic organizations, including Salvation Army, Red Cross, March of Dimes, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

1951: Roosevelt County Fair promoters were making plans to promote their event.

Officials said Roosevelt fair boosters would be “out all week” promoting and had plans of “putting on a show” on Clovis Main Street before making an official visit to the Curry County Fair.

The fair at the Portales Fairgrounds was slated for Sept. 25-28.

