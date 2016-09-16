Livestock case goes to appeals court

By Alisa Boswell

Managing editor

aboswell@pntonline.com

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office is sending a decision made by a district court judge last month to the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

In January 2015, the New Mexico Livestock Board and the district attorney’s office alleged multiple livestock operation violations at High Plains Livestock in Roosevelt County.

Calvin and Darcie Pareo were each charged with 139 counts of fraud and forgery, with accusations of generating false paperwork regarding livestock trades.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover said during grand jury in July, the two defendants showed up to the grand jury proceedings to give testimony, but jury members declined to hear the testimony and went straight into deliberations before delivering indictments.

Defense attorneys objected, arguing the grand jury should have heard testimony. Judge Drew Tatum ruled to quash the indictments.

Prosecutors are appealing Tatum’s decision.

“We feel we need to uphold this,” said Stover. “The grand jury was doing its job. We didn’t make that decision.”

Defense attorney Jennifer Burrill said Assistant District Attorney Quintin Ray told jurors the defendants were there to testify, but did not instruct them the defendants had the right to testify.

“The New Mexico constitution says they have the right to testify at all hearings,” Burrill said, adding that she and other defense attorneys on the case filed several motions following the incident, one regarding the indictment complaint and others regarding concerns about evidence, such as the preservation of evidence.

“100,000 pieces of (paperwork) evidence is a lot for any agency to keep count of, so there are some real issues in terms of those,” Burrill said.

Stover and Burrill both said the court of appeals will make one of two decisions in the matter: Rule against the appeal, meaning the state has to start over; or require the grand jury to deliberate with defendant testimonies included.

Burrill said Thursday the district attorney’s office has until Sunday to file a docketing statement saying why they believe the decision was wrong.

Stover said Thursday that his office would file the paperwork as of Friday.

Burrill said if the case is taken back to Tatum, he will still have to address other motions previously filed by the defense, and if he makes a decision favoring the defense, it could end the case.

Michael Flen, owner of High Plains Livestock, was also charged in January 2015 with six livestock market violations. Five of the charges were dropped, and he was acquitted of the sixth in September 2015.

Stover said since there was no evidence Flen had knowledge of the forgery crimes and may not have known his livestock license was expired, the jury determined he should not be penalized.

Burrill said she expects a speedy process once the case has gone through the court of appeals, but the appeals process could be a matter of days or months.

She said the Pareos are eager for a quick trial.

“For 15 months, they have been heavily prejudiced by the fact that they can’t operate their business (while facing charges),” she said.