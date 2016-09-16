Johnson: Pets may be preferred family of the future

The popularity of pets for modern folks is ever growing, and having a critter around has come to be an understood if not predictable aspect of life — a fact evidenced by rampant pet-related social media and a booming pet supply industry.

Arguably more than any other time in the history of humans, pets are a priority — bottom line, people love their pets so much that their relationships with their animals have revolutionized the typical household dynamic and influenced culture in ways that are yet to be fully understood.

As folks pour billions of dollars into their non-human loves each year and integrate them further and further into their daily lives, it starts to seem as if those critters might not just be easing into positions formerly held by other humans.

It’s not exactly easy caring for critters and among some of their lesser qualities, it’s not unheard of for them to tip trashcans, eat important things, tear up carpets and window coverings, destroy and/or hide prized possessions, run off when the mood strikes them or use the bathroom indiscriminately whenever and wherever the urge hits — traits that can go on from the early years (hopefully ending there) all the way throughout their natural lives.

There are also significant costs associated with having a pet – an estimated $2,000 plus a year for meeting the basic needs of a dog, not counting unexpected medical expenses, or for that matter, a soft spot for a fancy dog wardrobe, expensive toys or designer accessories.

By the same token, however, owning a pet can be a lot simpler, and, for that matter, cheaper, than maintaining another human – take for instance raising a child, which the USDA estimates to cost about $13,600 a year not counting college costs – while still offering companionship and affection.

Cost aside, pets might knock over the trash and pee on the floor from time to time, but they are pretty easy to please, tend not to have real complex expectations and in general, don’t get mad or hold grudges – all of which makes them a little easier to incorporate into hectic modern lifestyles where careers and economic success sometimes aren’t conducive to all the things that come with starting families and raising children.

It’s a point revealed by research data and when looking at the current generation that falls within the age group normally expected to begin raising families – otherwise known as “millennials”, or loosely defined as folks reaching adulthood around the year 2000 – it’s starting to look more like pets are the family members of preference for the future.

A whopping 75 percent of millennials age 30-39 own dogs, according to data released this week by the research firm Mintel, and 46 percent of millennials own cats, marking them as the age group with the greatest number of pet owners.

At the same time millennials are welcoming pets into their lives, less of them are starting families than previous generations — only around 31 percent in 2014 were living with a spouse or partner, compared to 62 percent of young adults in 1960, according to a May report from the Pew Research Center.

And modern pet owners are not scrimping, according to Mintel, which states that according to data, they are invested in improving quality of life for their animals through better medical care and spent $11 billion just on supplies to pamper their critters last year.

The modern pace may change the way humans approach life, but it appears some things, such as a need for family and companionship, remain the same — even if there is a little more fur involved.

Sharna Johnson is a writer who is always searching for ponies. You can reach her at:

insearchofponies@gmail.com