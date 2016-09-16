Hounds host No. 7 Lions

By David Norton

Sports editor

dnorton@pntonline.com

The Eastern New Mexico University football team will take on the Lone Star Conference’s preseason favorite today in the form of the high-powered No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium.

The Greyhounds (1-1, 1-0 LSC) are coming off their first win, beating in-state rival Western New Mexico 37-16 last week in the team’s debut in its new on-campus stadium, while Commerce (2-0, 0-0) comes in off a 40-28 win over Delta State. Although it’s early in the season, the Lions already lead the LSC in most offensive categories and are ranked nationally in several as well.

“They’re offense is a very good offense,” ENMU coach Josh Lynn said of the Lions. “They have a veteran group for their receiving core and a great transfer quarterback (in Luis Perez). What we need to get stopped is most definitely the run, and then shutting those receivers out.”

Where the Greyhounds have struggled this season thus far has been pass defense. Unfortunately, the Lions throw the ball more often than not, using their large size on the outside and strong arm of Perez to pick secondaries apart.

Perez is averaging 322 yards per game through the air with a 74 percent completion rate.

“They have some great athletes and a good quarterback who can sling it around,” ENMU defensive coordinator Scott Lewis said. “We are going to be tested. We have to be consistent and it has to be a team effort.

“To help our DBs (defensive backs) out we have to get some effort from our DLs (linemen). I think our guys are up to it and the big thing against Commerce is making them earn everything they get and just keeping them in front of us.”

On the offensive side of the ball, ENMU will lean heavily on the triple option as usual, looking to standout players like junior running back Kamal Cass to be difference-makers.

“The way our offense works is everything goes right through the fullback position which Kamal plays,” Lynn said. “We will continue to get the ball to him as long as people don’t take him away, but that’s when our offense starts getting really good.

“That’s when we can start going to the outside, getting the ball pitched ot the other backs. We will keep giving him (Cass) the ball until they stop him.”

The Greyhounds have a little bit of history on their side against the Lions, putting up an 8-3 record when at home against Commerce. Overall, the series is 14-12 in the Lions’ favor, and they took last year’s meeting with ENMU 42-35 at Commerce.