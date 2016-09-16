Berry: Passed friend was a great tracker

Last week I found out my friend Tom Gossett passed away. Tom retired from the border patrol and moved back home to Roosevelt County. I met Tom just after he came back.

Tom was elected and served a term as sheriff of the county. I was able to work with Tom on several things and spent a lot of time with him. Our many adventures usually started with a late night call and “Are you busy?”

Tom told us he could track someone who had run down an alley and across a few streets. I looked at the hard packed ground in the alley and the pavement on the street and I had my doubts. In just a few minutes, Tom had proven me wrong as he tracked the guy right up to his door.

One night, we were several miles from town and had a flat tire. Tom said he did not know where the tire was and told me to open the glove box. I told Tom I did not know either but was pretty sure it was not in the glove box.

Tom grabbed the owner’s manual and we found the spare.

Happy trails my friend.

