Render: Hillary’s issues not good for office

The Hillary Clinton interviews recently released by the FBI indicate she answered many of the questions concerning her email server with “I don’t remember.”

Among the details she could not recall were the date she got her security clearance and the specialized training required to manage Special Access Programs. When pressed, she further explained that, “Based on her doctor’s advice, she could only work at State for a few hours a day and could not

recall every briefing she received.”

If one accepts these answers, it is difficult for Clinton to claim a “vast right wing conspiracy” defense when Republicans raise questions about her health.

Compounding her memory issues were two horrendous coughing incidents Clinton experienced. The first one occurred at a campaign rally in Cleveland and the second at a press conference on her airplane. Both of these lasted for several minutes and made for painful television.

In Cleveland the coughing went on for about three minutes, and one wonders why her running mate didn’t step into the breech to save her until she got the hacking under control.

Three minutes of coughing on live television can only be considered a disaster.

The end to a terrible week for Clinton occurred when she was attending a Sept. 11 memorial service in New York. According to the Washington Post, “Clinton lost her balance and had to be helped into a waiting van. Passersby caught the stumble on video and forced the campaign to come clean: Clinton had fallen ill.”

Anyone watching the video would conclude that Clinton did not lose her balance or stumble, but collapsed and was caught by Secret Service personnel who lifted her into the van. Rather than a hospital, Clinton chose to be driven to her daughter’s apartment.

Clinton aides initially remained silent on the issue and after more than an hour finally reported that she left due to being overheated. Several hours later her doctor admitted Clinton was suffering from pneumonia and had been diagnosed as such on Sept. 9.

Long-time Obama advisor David Axelrod slammed the Clinton campaign for its handling of the situation and creating an unnecessary problem.

“In retrospect, we could have handled it better,” said a Clinton spokesman.

They handled it the way they always handle it. Admit nothing until you are forced to concede that a glitch may have occurred. Only when all else fails, acknowledge there is a problem. Even then, minimize the setback. Finally, admit it.

The Clintons are psychologically unsuited to deal with difficulties any other way. Should Hillary be elected, this procedure will not change.

Rube Render is the Curry County Republican chairman. Contact him at:

rube.render@actsnm.com