Magician leads off CCC’s Cultural Arts Series

Staff report

Magician Mike Super leads off this year’s running of the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, with a 7 p.m. Sept. 24 show at Marshall Middle School Auditorium.

The Cultural Arts Series began 16 years ago, according to Series Director Christy Mendoza, with a goal to “bring the world” to the Clovis community.

“This season is no exception,” Mendoza said in a release from the school. “It is full of remarkable and astonishing artists of different cultures, traditions and backgrounds … Each one of them is teaching us just a little bit more of who they are, and doing their best to unite us in this endeavor called life.”

The series, which runs through April 22, includes eight shows over the next eight months — one show each month with the exception of February (two) and December (none).

Seven of the shows are at Marshall Auditorium, with Monica Y Grupo Mezcal’s Feb. 11 show at the Clovis Civic Center the exception.

All events have 7 p.m. starts.

Six of the shows are musical performances. Super, the winner of NBC’s “Phenomenon” and an “America’s Got Talent” finalist, and the March 23 Popovich Comedy Pet Theater are the exceptions.

Super is the first of five shows designated under the series’ family friendly pass, with $45 five-ticket packages available. Ticket prices for these shows are $20 general admission or $15 for students, seniors and military.

The other four shows under that price tier are Sons of the Pioneers (Nov. 10), The StepCrew (Jan. 31), the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater and Tarton Terrors (April 22).

Price tiers for other shows are $25/$20 (Monica Y Grupo Mezcal) and $15/$10 (Las Cafeteras, Oct. 15; African Guitar Summit, Feb. 21).

Tickets are available at the CCC cashier’s window, by mail/fax/phone or online at clovisarts.org.

Information: 575-799-4031

Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series

Date Show Admission

Sept. 24 Mike Super, Magician $20/$15

Oct. 15 Las Cafeteras $15/$10

Nov. 10 Sons of the Pioneeers $20/$15

Jan. 31 The StepCrew $20/$15

Feb. 11 Monica Y Grupo Mezcal# $25/$20

Feb. 21 African Guitar Summit $15/$10

March 23 Popovich Comedy Pet Theater $20/$15

April 22 Tarton Terrors $20/$15

All events 7 p.m.

# – Event will be at Clovis Civic Center

Prices: First price is general admission, second price is for students/seniors/military. All events with $20/$15 designations are available for Family Friendly Passes, with five tickets for $45.