Lady Cats turn back Roswell High in 5

Staff report

Junior outside hitter Makinzie Johnson had a big night on Thursday and Clovis High’s volleyball team pulled out a 25-22, 17-25, 25-27, 25-15, 15-11 victory over Roswell High at Rock Staubus Gym.

Johnson had a season-high 17 kills to go with four blocks for the Lady Wildcats (4-4), who are idle until hosting longtime rival Hobbs on Thursday in their final match before the start of District 4-6A play.

“It was a great win for us, any time you can get a win against a quality team,” CHS coach Gabe Apodaca said. “It’s a great accomplishment going into next week.”

The Lady Cats dominated the fourth set after the Lady Coyotes (5-3) had taken a 2-1 lead. In the fifth set, CHS went on a 4-0 run to break a 2-2 tie and never relinquished the lead.

“We’re playing some quality teams and we played some great volleyball tonight,” Apodaca said. “Makinzie had a great game, but we were able to keep them off-balance.”

Senior outside hitter Brittany Reed added nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Cats, while junior middle hitter Lexi Cole added eight kills and a team-high five blocks. Junior defensive specialist Kyli Osborn posted 28 digs, and senior setter Stevee Marez had 27 assists and three aces.