Lady Cats turn back Roswell High in 5

September 15, 2016

Staff report
Junior outside hitter Makinzie Johnson had a big night on Thursday and Clovis High’s volleyball team pulled out a 25-22, 17-25, 25-27, 25-15, 15-11 victory over Roswell High at Rock Staubus Gym.

Staff photo: Tony Bullocks Clovis High senior Brittany Reed, left, and junior Makinzie Johnson try to block an attack by Roswell Highs Kaitlyn Holl during the first game of Thursday’s volleyball match at The Rock. Reed had nine kills and five blocks while Johnson posted a season-high 17 kills and three blocks as the Lady Cats posted a 25-22, 17-25, 25-27, 25-15, 15-11 victory over the Lady Coyotes.

Staff photo: Tony Bullocks
Clovis High senior Brittany Reed, left, and junior Makinzie Johnson try to block an attack by Roswell Highs Kaitlyn Holl during the first game of Thursday’s volleyball match at The Rock. Reed had nine kills and five blocks while Johnson posted a season-high 17 kills and three blocks as the Lady Cats posted a 25-22, 17-25, 25-27, 25-15, 15-11 victory over the Lady Coyotes.

Johnson had a season-high 17 kills to go with four blocks for the Lady Wildcats (4-4), who are idle until hosting longtime rival Hobbs on Thursday in their final match before the start of District 4-6A play.

“It was a great win for us, any time you can get a win against a quality team,” CHS coach Gabe Apodaca said. “It’s a great accomplishment going into next week.”

The Lady Cats dominated the fourth set after the Lady Coyotes (5-3) had taken a 2-1 lead. In the fifth set, CHS went on a 4-0 run to break a 2-2 tie and never relinquished the lead.

“We’re playing some quality teams and we played some great volleyball tonight,” Apodaca said. “Makinzie had a great game, but we were able to keep them off-balance.”

Senior outside hitter Brittany Reed added nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Cats, while junior middle hitter Lexi Cole added eight kills and a team-high five blocks. Junior defensive specialist Kyli Osborn posted 28 digs, and senior setter Stevee Marez had 27 assists and three aces.

Filed Under: Sports