Hounds capture Heartland opener

Staff report

OKLAHOMA CITY — A late goal by senior Ryan Sinclair gave the Eastern New Mexico University men’s soccer team its second win of the season Thursday night, beating Oklahoma Christian 1-0 in the Heartland Conference opener for both teams.

Scoreless and heading towards overtime, Sinclair scored in the 81st minute of play, with his shot ricocheting off an Eagles defender in for the score. The goal was Sinclair’s first of the season.

The win moves ENMU to 2-1-1 on the season and, more importantly ,1-0 in conference play. The Greyhounds joined the Heartland this year after having been an independent for the previous several years.

James Gutierrez finished with five saves for ENMU, while Sinclair and captain Ryan McManus led the team in shots with four and five shots, respectively. ENMU finished the night with a season high 18 shots while the Eagles (2-3) had 14.

ENMU returns to action on Saturday with a noon conference matchup against longtime rival Midwestern State at Wichita Falls, Texas.