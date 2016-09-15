Cats take on struggling Rockets

By David Norton

Sports editor

dnorton@pntonline.com

The Clovis Wildcats are looking to bounce back with a win against Roswell Goddard tonight, after last week’s 45-7 loss to No. 1 Rio Rancho.

Clovis head coach Eric Roanhaus isn’t concerned about last weekend or next heading into today’s matchup with the Rockets (1-2). He wants his team to focus on the here and now and not worry about their loss or the tough matchup they will face next weekend against Lubbock Cooper.

“We have taken one week at a time and we play Goddard (tonight),” Roanhaus said. “Haven’t even looked at Cooper, we have them next week and I know they are a good team. Undefeated, like Rio Rancho, but our focus this week has to be on Goddard. With how we played the other night, we better be focused on Goddard.”

Goddard, which started the season with a blowout win over Santa Fe Capital 61-7, has lost its last two outings, the first to Piedra Vista 31-28, followed by Carlsbad 31-27.

“Goddard ought to be 3-0,” Roanhaus said. “They lost all their games close when they kind of messed things up in the fourth quarter.

“As far as I’m concerned they are 3-0, and we’ve been playing them for years. It’s always been a knock-down, physical football game. We have to be ready for a physical game.”

After the loss to Rio Rancho, there were some weaknesses on both sides of the ball that need to be addressed, with both coaches and players taking notice. One thing is certain, for the Wildcats to find any success on offense, they will need to get their backs Micah Grey and Seth Lopez gaining positive yardage again, something that was few and far between last weekend.

Running back Seth Lopez, one of only two players for Clovis (2-1) to record positive yardage against the Rams, said, “For us, (rushers), we just want to be really supportive of our line in the huddle. … It’s (the matchup with Goddard) really big, because we need that boost of confidence. We thought we were better than we were, and it showed us where we need to improve.”

In their first two games, the Wildcats had managed to put a stop to any form of scoring in the second half, but that was not the case last week.

Co-defensive coordinator Drew Hatley said, “The biggest thing we need to do right now is focus on stopping the run, forcing teams to be a little more one-dimensional. (We) did some good things against Rio Rancho, but the second half got away from us, but I’m proud of our kids, they didn’t give up.”

Roanhaus echoed the comments from both Lopez and Hatley, saying, “No. 1, we want to have some positive yards rushing, after last week that’s the big thing. We also need to continue to play pretty good defense. If we execute and do what we are capable of we will be fine, both offensively and defensively. Any time you’re on the road you have some adversity and that’s what I want to see. We didn’t handle the adversity very well last week so I want to see if we can handle it against Goddard.”

GAMEDAY

Clovis (2-1) at Goddard (1-2)

7 p.m. today at the Wool Bowl, Roswell

On the air: KCLV-FM 99.1, KQTM-FM 99.9, streaming online at kclvsports.com at ktqmclovis.com.

Coaches: Goddard, Mike Whelan, 3rd season, 13-11. Clovis, Eric Roanhaus, 39th season, 336-138-5.

Last week: Clovis suffered its first loss of the season against No. 1 Rio Rancho, 45-7. Goddard is coming off its second loss of the season, falling to Carlsbad 31-27.

Last meeting: 2015, Clovis beat the Rockets 37-14 at Leon Williams Stadium. The Wildcats lead the overall series 21-9, but Goddard has taken four of the last six.

Rockets player to watch: Quarterback Cameron Stevenson.

— Compiled by David Norton