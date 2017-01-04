Trial in shooting of officer left in doubt
CLOVIA — A trial scheduled next week for a man accused of shooting a Clovis police officer was left in doubt following a Tuesday morning docket call. The uncertainty in the case of Anthony Baca came up when his attorney, Julita Leavell of...
Clovis police blotter - Jan. 4
The following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations: Friday • 12:49 p.m.: Forgery, 1400 block of P.R. Lyons Avenue • 1:13 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 900 block of...
Trial date vacated in sex assault case
CLOVIS — A new trial date for man charged with first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor was vacated Tuesday morning. Daniel Bayless, 53, was charged Aug. 13, 2013 on allegations of assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He was found guilty on...
Officials urge caution with chemicals
Four Amarillo children died Monday from exposure to lethal fumes caused by a chemical meant for pest control. It was a tragedy that area firefighters said could have been prevented with common-sense caution. Aluminum phosphide was believed to have...
Information sought on damaged radar
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on damage sustained by a Doppler weather radar on N.M. 288, about 14 miles north of Melrose. Sometime in early December, according to a release from the sheriff, the radar globe was shot...
By the numbers: 2016 city permits
A final look at 2016 permits filed in the city of Clovis, according to records from the Building Safety Department: • 1 - New residential permits filed in December. February, May and October also...
Portales police blotter - Jan. 4
The following is a sampling of calls for Portales police, fire and sheriff: Friday • 4:26 p.m.: Assault report, 100 block South Boulder Avenue, report taken • 6:38 p.m.: Domestic report, 100 block South Houston Avenue • 7:10 p.m.: Domestic...
Chipotle to open Jan. 31
CLOVIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill intends to open its Clovis location Jan. 31, according to a release from the company. The restaurant is located at 3501 N. Prince St., Suite A, where it shares a building with Buffalo Wild Wings. Hours will be 1:45...
Pages past - Jan. 4
On this date ... 1972: Stansell's Highland Super Market at Main and Manana offered meat specials of bacon (69 cents per pound), hams (59 cents per pound) and pork chops (59 cents per pound). A...
Meetings calendar - Jan. 4
Today • Clovis Chamber Ambassador meeting — 11:30 a.m. at the chamber, Clovis. Information: 575-763-3435 Thursday • Clovis City Commission — 5:15 p.m. at north annex of Clovis-Carver Library. Information: 575-769-7828 Monday • New Mexico...
Lynn leaving Greyhound football program
PORTALES — The Eastern New Mexico University athletic department announced Tuesday that football coach Josh Lynn is leaving the program. Lynn, a former Greyhound player, appears headed to take over ...
Rams rally to top Rockets
PORTALES — The Portales High boys basketball team survived another encounter with Goddard High, winning 78-63 Tuesday night. Led by Jeremie Karngbaye with 25 points, Junior Ramirez turned in 18 and ...
Portales pulls away from Artesia in second half
PORTALES — Shaking off the holiday rust, the Portales girls basketball team defeated Artesia Tuesday night in a frantic game, winning 56-29. Between the two teams there were a total of 48 turnovers and 35 steals, making for a chaotic up and down...
ENMU women move to 5-0 in conference
SILVER CITY — It might just be for a few days, but the Eastern New Mexico University women are alone atop the Lone Star Conference. Sarina Johnson and Brandi Gomez led a balanced effort with 13 points each in Tuesday night’s 80-67 win over...
Hounds outlast Western New Mexico
SILVER CITY -- The Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds rallied from a first-half deficit, and a first-half lull, to notch their first Lone Star Conference win, 78-71 over Western New Mexico. Joe Clarke scored 22 points to lead three in double...
It's your choice to live in liberty
I want your life to be better. I want you to be happier. I don’t know your individual situation so I can’t tell you what to do to make yourself better and happier. Nor do I have the authority to...
Sometimes, the 'news' is just lies
On Nov. 9, the New York Times reported, “Donald John Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States on Tuesday in a stunning culmination of an explosive, populist and polarizing campaign ...
More spending is not going to fix education
It is a cautionary tale, from a respected outside institution, as to the folly of simply throwing money at early childhood education without accountability measures. Those who would advocate for another raid on the Land Grant Permanent Fund in the...