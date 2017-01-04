Trial in shooting of officer left in doubt CLOVIA — A trial scheduled next week for a man accused of shooting a Clovis police officer was left in doubt following a Tuesday morning docket call. The uncertainty in the case of Anthony Baca came up when his attorney, Julita Leavell of...

Clovis police blotter - Jan. 4 The following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations: Friday • 12:49 p.m.: Forgery, 1400 block of P.R. Lyons Avenue • 1:13 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 900 block of...

Trial date vacated in sex assault case CLOVIS — A new trial date for man charged with first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor was vacated Tuesday morning. Daniel Bayless, 53, was charged Aug. 13, 2013 on allegations of assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He was found guilty on...

Officials urge caution with chemicals Four Amarillo children died Monday from exposure to lethal fumes caused by a chemical meant for pest control. It was a tragedy that area firefighters said could have been prevented with common-sense caution. Aluminum phosphide was believed to have...

Information sought on damaged radar The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on damage sustained by a Doppler weather radar on N.M. 288, about 14 miles north of Melrose. Sometime in early December, according to a release from the sheriff, the radar globe was shot...

By the numbers: 2016 city permits A final look at 2016 permits filed in the city of Clovis, according to records from the Building Safety Department: • 1 - New residential permits filed in December. February, May and October also...

Portales police blotter - Jan. 4 The following is a sampling of calls for Portales police, fire and sheriff: Friday • 4:26 p.m.: Assault report, 100 block South Boulder Avenue, report taken • 6:38 p.m.: Domestic report, 100 block South Houston Avenue • 7:10 p.m.: Domestic...

Chipotle to open Jan. 31 CLOVIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill intends to open its Clovis location Jan. 31, according to a release from the company. The restaurant is located at 3501 N. Prince St., Suite A, where it shares a building with Buffalo Wild Wings. Hours will be 1:45...

Pages past - Jan. 4 On this date ... 1972: Stansell's Highland Super Market at Main and Manana offered meat specials of bacon (69 cents per pound), hams (59 cents per pound) and pork chops (59 cents per pound). A...